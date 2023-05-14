EVANSVILLE, In (WEHT) – A seven-run inning for the Washington Wild Things was too much for the Evansville Otters to overcome in a 7-1 defeat Sunday afternoon at Bosse Field.

The Wild Things sent 12 batters to the plate. Andrew Czech’s three-run home run keyed the inning along with three doubles.

The Otters’ bullpen held the Wild Things scoreless the remaining five innings. James Krick, Eric Froggo and John Beymer combined to hold Washington off the board.

The Otters scored their lone run in the first inning. Noah Myers and Jeffrey Baez led off the inning with singles. After a successful double steal, Omar Reyes brought the run home with a fielder’s choice RBI.

Myers and Baez extended their hitting streaks to three games.

After a scheduled Monday off, the Otters return to action Tuesday night against the Ottawa Titans. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.