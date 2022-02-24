SAUGET, Ill. (WEHT) – The Frontier League of Professional Baseball (TFL) including the Evansville Otters and leading sports streaming service FloSports announced a multi-year partnership that will make the Frontier League the only professional baseball league featured on the over-the-top (OTT) service.

The partnership will deliver high quality and creative productions of exciting minor league baseball games and original content to Frontier League fans throughout the US and Canada and beyond. FloSports programming also includes NCAA Power 5 baseball tournaments, NASCAR Roots racing, Tour de France, and the Professional Bowlers Association.

“The Frontier League is fully committed to offering our fans exceptional experiences in our ballparks, in their homes, and on their devices”, said CEO and commissioner of the Frontier League Jon Danos. “With FloSports as a partner, our League content is even more accessible, and we take additional steps toward offering a go-to league preferred by players whose talents can be further enjoyed on a big stage along their journey to the big leagues.”

The partnership between TFL and FloSports includes exclusive broadcast of all regular season league games, the Frontier League All-Star game, and league playoffs on the OTT streaming service. Frontier League games can be viewed on any digital device such as phones, TVs, desktops, or the app.

Fans can just log-in to FloSports and they’ll be able to watch a game live or on-demand. Please visit flosports.tv for more information.

“The addition of the Frontier League games to FloSports represents our continued commitment to delivering the highest quality baseball competition to our subscribers,” said Senior Director and Global Rights Acquisition of FloSports Chris Keldorf. “We’re excited to bring this programming to our platform to showcase the level of athletic talent that is part of the Frontier League.”

TFL is the largest of Major League Baseball’s Partner Leagues. Seventeen MLB teams purchased the contracts of 47 Frontier League players last year alone.

TFL has moved over 1,000 players to MLB teams in its 29-year history. The 2022 Frontier League season opens on Thursday, May 12. Visit www.frontierleague.com for more information.

FloSports is a subscription video streaming service founded in 2006 dedicated to sports. It offers live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competition events across 25+ vertical sport categories in the US and abroad.

FloSports offers both monthly and annual subscriptions. The monthly rate is $29.99 a month. The annual subscription is $149.88.

Fans can sign up by visiting https://flosports.link/3vaEU