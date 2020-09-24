Gasser wins Week #5 HTF MVP

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – Camden Gasser was all gas, no brakes last Friday in Southridge’s 48-28 win over Gibson Southern.

The senior running back rumbled for six touchdowns – three rushing and three receiving – as well as 158 rushing yards and 96 receiving yards. That’s why Gasser garnered Week Five’s Home Team Friday MVP.

“It means a lot,” Gasser said. “It’s an honor, and blessed to even be nominated, let alone win it. It goes to the offensive line. Parker and Matt blocking on the edge, Chase [Taylor] managing the game well, and finding me the ball in open space. Then obviously, my family, friends, and Raider nation for voting.”

Southridge head coach Scott Buening said Gasser’s propensity to bust out explosive plays makes him a valuable asset.

“If you’re going to win some big games, you’ve got to have some people who can make some individual plays,” Buening said. “And he’s had a knack, really in each game, he’s had a big play or two or three, that have really made the difference.”

Gasser’s play through five games is a big reason why Southridge is 5-0 this season.

However, the road only gets tougher for Gasser and the Raiders, as they have a matchup of unbeatens this week against 5-0 Tell City.

(This story was originally published on September 23, 2020)