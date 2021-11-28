Gibson Southern celebrates State Championship title at pep rally

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WEHT) – After a huge win in Indianapolis, the newest 3A State Champions are back in the Tri-State. The Gibson Southern Titans celebrated with their friends and family in Fort Branch on Sunday.

The Titans had an incredible season, entering their first ever state appearance with a 13 and 1 record. They defeated Brebeuf on Friday night 45-35 after coming back from a 19-point deficit in the first half. The stands were filled with maroon and gold at Lucas Oil Stadium and on Sunday, Titans fans go up close and personal with the champs who are still feeling the glory.

“I feel great!” said head coach Nick Hart. “Man, this is unbelievable. All the people that came out to support us one last time. This community is awesome and it’s been such a great ride here the past few weeks.”

“It’s finally set in,” said quarterback Brady Allen. “I think, you know, realizing that it’s over now, I think the feeling of being a champion. It still feels surreal. Still trying to get used to it.”

“I’m just so excited,” said wide receiver Rory Heltsley. “It’s still slowly hitting me that we really just won a state championship. And now I’m out here in the middle of this huge crowd and it’s so surreal right now.”

Coaches and players spoke in front of the crowd, thanking them for all of their support all season long. Fans were invited to take pictures with the team and the state championship trophy. People swarmed around their favorite players asking for autographs. It was definitely a weekend for everyone to remember.