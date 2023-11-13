FORT BRANCH, IN. (WEHT) – Over the weekend Gibson Southern was down 14-0 early in their regional championship game against Tri West Hendricks but fought adversity to come back and earn the win. That win has them now preparing for a rematch with Heritage Hills in semi-state.

“It’s been almost two months since we played them. and I think both teams have kind of changed,” said Gibson Southern head coach Nick Hart. “I’m not saying drastically, but they kind of changed in how they approach some things.”

Coach Hart believes with how well both defenses have been playing as of late this game could be more about the defenses more than offense.

Senior Gibson Southern quarterback Tanner Boyd says the team continues to get better by learning from each game as they work to make those changes in the following week throughout practice.

“I just think sticking together is our biggest thing, I mean, as the game goes along, it could go their way, could go either way,” Boyd explained. “I think if we stick together, it’d be a key point to the game. you know, it could have been our last game. So, I mean, each and every week we’ve tried working harder and harder.”

When playing in a game of such magnitude, coach Hart says it so important to eliminate turnovers to help your team be more successful.

“I think turnovers, special teams, big plays, you know, in games like this where teams are evenly matched and there’s a lot on the line, those things always seem to to to make a big difference in who wins the ball game,” explained coach hart. “We’re in week 14 and you put in all this time and you watch film and you look at all the stuff and you know, it’s probably going to come down to who blocks better and tackles better and takes care of the football,” coach Hart added.

Only two years ago, it was Gibson Southern who took home the 3A Indiana State Title and now many members from that team are now the upperclassmen on this season’s team including Sean DeLong.

“and, you know, “I remember when i was a sophomore, we went to state,” said DeLong. “We had a very good senior core group with really, really good leaders. “That’s what I, you know, try to mimic from the just give 100 percent and just try to be, a leader like that.