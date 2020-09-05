Gibson Southern High School alters football schedule

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WEHT)- The Gibson Southern Titans tweeted Southport cannot travel to Fort Branch for their next game, meaning the Titans will now play Boonville twice this season.

The Titans will travel to Boonville to play Friday for a PAC game before Boonville travels to Gibson Southern for a non-conference game October 16.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 4, 2020)

