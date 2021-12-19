Gibson Southern senior and head coach honored at Colts game

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – Saturday night was a big night in Indianapolis. Not only did the Colts snap the Patriots seven game winning streak, but something a little closer to home here in the Tri-State.

Just three weeks after Gibson Southern picked up their first-ever state championship title, some members of the Titans squad made another appearance at Lucas Oil Stadium. Head coach Nick Hart and senior Ryan Holzmeyer were honored in a pre-game ceremony. Hart was selected as the Colts Coach of the Week and Holzmeyer was honored for receiving the Blake Ress Mental Attitude award at the championship game.

“It’s kind of one of those things you feel like you disrespect the whole thing by trying to put it into words because you can’t,” said Holzmeyer. “Coach Hart’s easily the best coach in the state of Indiana in 3A by far. Bu yeah it was really cool to have him back there. It was good to know that it’s not just a ‘me’ thing, it’s a ‘we’ thing. And that goes for coaching staff and players as well and even the community. And so I think that’s what made it more beautiful of an experience.”

The accolades keep stacking up for the Titans. This ceremony came just one day after senior quarterback Brady Allen was named Indiana Mr. Football.