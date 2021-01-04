Givance scores 22 to lead Evansville to third-straight win

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville completed the season sweep over Northern Iowa on Sunday, winning 70-64.

The Aces have now won three-straight games and are 3-1 in the Missouri Valley for the first time since the 2015-16 season. Junior guard Shamar Givance scored a career-high 22 points to power Evansville to the win.

Evansville will return to the Ford Center for another weekend double-header next Saturday, Jan. 9 against Illinois State.

(This story was originally published on Jan. 3, 2021)