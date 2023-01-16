EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Harlem Globetrotters went against the Washington Generals on Monday at the Ford Center.

Spectators filled the Ford Center, eager to see the Globetrotters on their World Tour. And of course, the fun didn’t stop there. Some lucky fans got to spend time up close with the Globetrotters in the stands.

Bridgette and Tina Harris were not surprised about the size of the crowd, saying they hope that seeing the Globetrotters will become a family tradition for them.

“It was like this last year, it’s always a big crowd. It’s a good crowd, good show. It feels great; I’ve been waiting to do this and wear this shirt for years; I’m a Goose fan!”

Additionally, the Globetrotters held a meet-and-greet on the court with some more fans after the game.