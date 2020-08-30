Greyson Sigg leads Korn Ferry Tour Championship

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT)- Former University of Georgia golfer Greyson Sigg is leading the field heading into the final round at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

Sigg has a one stroke lead on Dan McCarthy and is two strokes ahead of Dawie van der Welt and Seth Reeves. If he wins, Sigg would follow a strong tradition of University of Georgia alums in the golf world, joining the ranks of Bubba Watson and Kevin Kisner, among others. Fellow Georgia Bulldog Chris Kirk is tied for 16th, seven strokes behind Sigg.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 30, 2020)

