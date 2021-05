GILBERTSVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Muhlenberg County brought home yet another bass fishing state championship on Saturday.

The Mustangs’ duo of Lane Tooley and Camden Harris claimed the top spot, recording a two-day weight of 30 pounds, eight ounces to win the title. This marks the fourth time Muhlenberg has captured the bass fishing state championship.

Congratulations to Camden Harris and Lane Tooley on winning the KHSAA State Bass Tournament! Congratulations to Coach Cody Napier and Coach Toby Harris on a great season! #heyfishyfishy



WE ARE MUSTANG NATION! @mbergschools @legitmchsSS pic.twitter.com/xq6l4lwUFS — Mustang Nation (@MustangNation1) May 8, 2021

(This story was originally published on May 7, 2021)