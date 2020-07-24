Harrison football begins the Moe Sutton era

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) It’s a new day for Harrison football. Moe Sutton takes over the program.

Sutton is a 1998 Harrison graduate, who also played football for the Warriors.

He hopes to turn Harrison back into a winner. Sutton says, “”We’ll be there, we’ll be there. We will eventually get there. We don’t have very many seniors, we are a junior and sophomore dominated team. We’ll get there. We at least want to go 500. Last year they didn’t win a game. So wining one game is an improvement, but we expect to win more than one.”

Harrison opens the season on August 21st taking on Reitz.

(This story was originally published on July 23, 2020)