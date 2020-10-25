Hawkins fuels Louisville in 48-16 rout of Florida St.

Louisville running back Javian Hawkins (10) celebrates with teammates after making a long touchdown run against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Javian Hawkins ran for a season-best 174 yards and a career-high three touchdowns for Louisville, which snapped a four-game losing streak by beating Florida State 48-16.

The Cardinals took advantage of a yielding Seminoles defense to amass 410 yards of its 569 total yards in the first half.

Five plays went for at least 35 yards in the half, helping the Cardinals take a 31-14 halftime lead.

Florida State’s Jordan Travis finished completing just 14-of-32 passes for 141 yards.

Travis had a touchdown and an interception before being pulled midway through the fourth quarter.