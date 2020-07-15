Henderson Co. football begins summer workouts

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) After a delay, Henderson County football has finally begun its summer workout program.

And it’s a program unlike anything the players or staff have ever seen.

Each player has to have their temperature checked and hands sanitized before they are allowed to enter the football stadium. Face coverings are also mandatory when not working out.

Head coach Josh Boston says, “When they are out here with us, we are hand sanitizing. We have given every kid their mask. Anytime they are not working out or we are moving and setting up they are putting their mask on. There are two of us that have hand sanitizer, we are going around throughout the entire workout spraying their hands constantly. And then we also have hand sanitizing stuff for the equipment where we are sanitizing in between every single station that comes through. There are all these things that we are doing. We are checking temperatures as they walk through.”

The Colonels are scheduled to begin the season on August 21st.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 14, 2020)