HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) The Henderson Co. football season has come to an end after a positive COVID test within the program.

Henderson Co. was scheduled to host McCracken Co. in the KHSAA 6A playoffs on Friday night, but the Colonels will now have to forfeit that game.

Henderson Co. ends the season with a 7-1 record.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 25, 2020)