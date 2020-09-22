Henderson Co. game at Madisonville North-Hopkins canceled

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) Henderson County will not be playing football this Friday night. The Colonels game at Madisonville North-Hopkins has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The cancelation stems from Henderson County’s game against Central Hardin last Friday night. Over the weekend, a Central Hardin player tested positive for COVID-19.

Henderson County says they are working with the Green River Health Department, assisting in contact tracing. Any Colonels players considered to have been in close contact with the Central Hardin player will be placed in quarantine.

Henderson County says the cancellation is out of an abundance of caution.

(This story was originally published on September 22, 2020)