HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) Despite getting the go-ahead from the KHSAA to begin practices, winter sports at Henderson County are still on hold.

The school board has voted to keep practices on hold until January 4th. All winter sports teams will be allowed to begin competition on January 11th.

(This story was originally published on Dec. 12, 2020)