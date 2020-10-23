Henderson Co. soccer forced to forfeit semi-state game

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) The post-season has come to an abrupt end for the Henderson Co. boys soccer team.
The Colonels have been forced to forfeit their upcoming semi-state game after possible exposure to COVID-19.
The entire team will have to quarantine for 14 days.
Henderson Co. defeated University Heights 3-2 on Thursday night to win the 2nd region championship.
(This story was originally published on October 23, 2020)