Henderson Co. softball breaks long regional championship drought

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) It’s been a long time coming for Henderson Co. softball. The Lady Colonels have finally won the 2nd region championship, ending a drought that stretched all the way back to 2006.

With the win, Henderson Co. now advances to semistate.

Head coach Shannon Troutman says his team has gotten better every game this season. Troutman tells Eyewitness News, “We have been practicing and working hard and are trying to continue the same path that we’ve been on all year. That’s what we’re trying to continue toward. The team is starting to bond together. I think that’s the best. The team has really started to bond, they’ve taken to each other, they started figuring out that when I play for someone else as much as I play for myself, that it makes the team better.”

Henderson Co. will play in semistate Saturday afternoon in Lexington.

(This story was originally published on June 8, 2021)