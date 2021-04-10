Henderson County falls short in state semi-finals, 50-33

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson County’s state championship aspirations fell short on Saturday in a 50-33 loss to Marshall County.

The Lady Colonels played the Lady Marshals tight in the first half of the state semi-finals, trailing by only four points at halftime, but a furious rally by Marshall County in the second half helped it advance to the state championship.

Although Henderson County’s run came to an end just short of the ultimate goal, Lady Colonels’ coach Jeff Haile expressed his gratitude for the opportunity.

“I’m proud of our kids to get to the semi-finals; to the final four,” said head coach Jeff Haile. “Something they’ll never forget. Something I’ll never forget. This has been a great group of kids to work with. One of the best group of kids I’ve had the chance to work with since I’ve been coaching. I’m not talking about just coaching; I’m talking about as young ladies and student-athletes.”

Henderson was unable to thwart the Lady Marshals defensively. Marshall County set a girls’ Sweet 16 record by shooting 73.9 percent from the field on 17-for-23 shooting.

With the loss, the Lady Colonels’ season came to an end with a 20-4 record.



(This story was originally published on April 10, 2021)