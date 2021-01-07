Henderson County not taking upcoming season for granted

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson County’s boys basketball team has a new lease on life this season.

Their season, which was delayed until 2021 because of the pandemic and will tip-off next week, was never guaranteed.

For Henderson County head coach Tyler Smithhart and his team, the uncertainty of the season over the past year has helped them garner a new perspective.

“We’re not taking this for granted because when you get something you love taken away, it’s nobody’s fault, just the way the world we’re living in, but when you get an opportunity to resume those activities, I think you have a newfound respect and appreciation for doing things that aren’t easy,” Smithhart said. “I mean, this is tough. This is hard work, but I think all of us, coaches and players included, appreciate the opportunity to do it, maybe more than ever.

“it feels great,” said senior guard Noah Curry. “I mean, I’ve been waiting for it ever since we got shut down, so just for it to be here, I’m just ready.”

After a 19-13 season last year, the Colonels have momentum. Yet, replacing the production of graduated players like Daymian Dixon – who led Henderson with 15.3 points per game last year – will be difficult.

However, the Colonels will lean on an seasoned group of returning players which includes seven seniors. Curry will be a key part of the Colonels game plan this season after averaging 11 PPG last year.

Henderson County will tip-off its season against Union County on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 7, 2020)