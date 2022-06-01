HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson County gets the chance to continue their hot streak they’ve had this season for the chance to be named the Kentucky softball state champs. The Colonels have only fallen twice this season, going into the Sweet 16 round 32-2, the best record in school history.

Henderson county became back-to-back second region champs on Monday after defeating Christian County 2-1. The third-ranked Colonels are currently on a 5-game winning streak and are looking to further that with a victory over Oldham County in the Sweet 16. They were knocked out in this round last season, so they know what needs to be done to get the win. The Colonels will play at 6pm in Lexington on Saturday.