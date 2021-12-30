Henderson County’s Cooper Davenport puts up 19 points in win over UHA

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson County Colonels took on University Heights Academy in the final day of the Henderson Chevrolet Buick GMC Classic at their home gym.

The Colonels defeated the Blazers 46 to 31, going 3-0 in the classic.

Freshman Cooper Davenport led all scorers with 19 and he drained four from behind the arc in the first half alone, ending the night with five. Gerard Thomas added eight for the Colonels and Alec Satterfield put up seven.

Henderson County is now 8-3, taking on Hopkinsville on the road on January 4.