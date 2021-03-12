Heritage Hills gets second chance at regionals

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) – Heritage Hills won it’s first sectional title since 2003 last season, and was poised to make a run in the state tournament.

However, it all came crashing down in March of 2020 due to the pandemic, which forced the IHSAA to postpone the state tournament before ultimately cancelling the season altogether.

“We were there. We were right there ready to jump on that bus and come down,” said Heritage Hills head coach Nate Hawkins. “Our kids, our community, coaches were all excited about it.”

No one could’ve predicted the events that brought Heritage Hills’ season to an end last year. But, as fate would have it, the Patriots will get another chance.

Not only at regionals, but against the same team they were slated to play last year in Silver Creek. Call it a coincidence or call it destiny, but Heritage Hills is just happy to be playing playoff basketball once again.

“We value each and every game we play,” said senior guard Jake Johnson. “We never know when our season is going to get cut short because of the ongoing pandemic, so we just play our hearts out each and every game.”

“Here we are now; a year later, we made it back,” Hawkins said. “We’ve got an opportunity. I think our guys are excited about being here, and ultimately I think they’re going to play that much harder for last year’s group that was getting ready to come up here, as well.”

Seniors like Blake Sisley and Jake Johnson and were apart of last year’s team that had their season cut short, and they say it fueled the Patriots to finish what they started.

“We had great guidance last year with our seniors,” Johnson said. “They were a great group of guys. Once we realized that we weren’t going to be playing with them anymore, Blake and I knew that we were going to have to turn our focus into becoming leaders for this team. Just making sure that we could get back to where we were last year.”

“Not getting to experience this, it was a goal that we had, as well as the whole team had, to be able to experience this, and to get to play in a big game like this,” Sisley said. “That’s what’s fueled us all season long, and we’re glad to be here.”

And while the pandemic may have deprived Heritage Hills of one postseason run, the Patriots know how important it is to capitalize on every moment.

The team will tip-off at 9:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 13 at Washington High School.