LINCOLN CITY, In. (WEHT) – A celebration was held tonight for legendary Heritage Hills High School coach Bob Clayton. He was their head football coach from 1978 until 2011.

During that time, he had a 320 and 74 record and brought home 23 conference titles:

11 Sectional titles

8 Regional titles

2 Semi-State titles

1 State Championship

Earlier tonight, the school dedicated a plaza in his honor ahead of the game against North Posey High School. Clayton was there to see it for himself.

“I didn’t know what to expect, this is my first time seeing it,” Clayton says. “It’s a hall of fame so we will be able to induct players and other coaches and people who really helped build the program.” Officials with Heritage Hills say they look forward to showcasing future legends as well.