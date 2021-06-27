Highland Challenger League wraps up spring season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Met with a pandemic, Highland Challenger League president Matt Pokorney said the league didn’t know what to expect for this year’s season.

What they got, however, was a record number of participants for this year’s spring season.

The Highland Challenger League, which is a little league program for kids with disabilities, set a new record for enrollment this year. The program had 97 kids involved this spring, and they finally reached the finish line on Sunday.

Players received trophies and saw the unveiling of a new monument to honor the league and its members. The league already has 97 players signed-up for the fall season.