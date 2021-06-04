Hines: Colonels have ‘nothing to lose’ in regionals

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson County may not be the presumptive favorite to win the 2nd Region tournament this weekend, but Adam Hines likes it that way.

The Colonels’ head coach has helped guide the team to a 20-14 record this season, including 9-3 in the region. Yet, he believes his squad will be embracing an underdog role as it prepares to face off against Christian County at 10 a.m. on Saturday at University Heights Academy.

“I feel like we’re an underdog going into this,” Hines said. “I feel like we’re a team that can win it, but I don’t feel like we’re the favorite. That’s a place I love being. I love being in those situations. I think we play free and easy; nothing to lose. I hope our guys feel that way. It looks like they do.”

It’s easy to adopt that underdog mentality with the Colonels’ recent history at regionals. The team hasn’t won the regional crown since 2013. However, senior outfielder Kaden Knittel said that drought could be an asset.



“[We have] that mentality that we’re going to go in and win, and not have to worry about, ‘Oh, we’re going to lose to a bad team,’ because being the underdog, all we have to do is look up and look for the future,” said Knittel.

Henderson County swept its two matchups against Christian County earlier this season.

(This story was originally published on June 4, 2021)