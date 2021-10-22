Home Team Friday: Apollo vs. Daviess County (10/22/21)

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Fall Festival
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Tri-State COVID-19 Numbers
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
Hispanic Heritage Month
BestReviews
Feeding America
Washington Newsroom
Your Local Election HQ
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Evansville doctor urges vaccines as flu season approaches
Video
Two men airlifted with serious injuries after Wayne County crash
Duke Energy employees donate time to clean up downtown Princeton
Video
Henderson and UK students show support for family of Lofton Hazelwood
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
100 Years of Football
HTF MVP
HTF Play of the Night
HTF Off the Gridiron
HTF Countdown
Indy Blitz
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
VOTE NOW: Week 10 Home Team Friday Play of the Night
Video
Top Stories
Home Team Friday: Mt. Vernon vs. Gibson Southern (10/22/21)
Video
Home Team Friday: Mater Dei vs. Forest Park (10/22/21)
Video
Home Team Friday: Henderson County vs. McCracken County (10/22/21)
Video
Home Team Friday: Jasper vs. Northview (10/22/21)
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
3 Degree Guarantee
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Healthy Aging Tips
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Horoscopes
A Healthy You
BestReviews
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Donnie Mays: Spooky Halloween Treats (10/22/2021)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Amy Payne: Refrigerator Organization (10/22/2021)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Evansville Day of the Dead (10/22/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Henderson Chamber of Commerce (10/22/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (10/22/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Shaw’s Flowers (10/21/2021)
Video
Contests
Straub Family Homecoming Contest
ProFootball Contest
3 Degree Guarantee
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Previous Contest Winners
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Deals
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Tristate Job Fair
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Home Team Friday: Apollo vs. Daviess County (10/22/21)
Sports
by:
Bailey Smith
Posted:
Oct 22, 2021 / 11:28 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 22, 2021 / 11:28 PM CDT
(WEHT) –
Apollo – 21
Daviess County – 43
NBA Stats
Tweets from https://twitter.com/WEHTWTVWlocal/lists/home-team-friday
Trending Stories
Former Evansville police officer pleads guilty to welfare fraud
Video
Man who lived in house where alleged murder and rape occurred says he had no idea it was happening
Video
‘Rust’ camera crew left set in protest hours before Alec Baldwin fatal shooting, report says
Murder victim in Stinson Ave home is identified
Video
Evansville restaurant re-opens with new name and menu
Video