Home Team Friday Central vs. Harrison

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Washington Newsroom
Your Local Election HQ
Stimulus
Newsfeed Now
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pass or Fail
Links from Eyewitness News
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Brad Byrd InDepth: Impact of the President’s COVID infection
Video
Top Stories
Evansville church cancels masses after COVID-19 exposure
Video
Vanderburgh Co. home struck by car
Video
New Owensboro Business Hall of Fame inductees announced
Video
COVID-19 antibody study underway
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
Tennessee Titans
SEC Football
ACC Football
Japan 2021
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Korn Ferry Tour 2020
Indy Blitz
Top Stories
Home Team Friday: Hopkins County Central vs. Madisonville North Hopkins
Video
Top Stories
Home Team Friday North vs. Vincennes Lincoln (10/2/20)
Video
Home Team Friday Bosse vs. Mater Dei (10/2/20)
Video
Home Team Friday Washington vs. Heritage Hills (10/2/20)
Video
Home Team Friday Springs Valley vs. Forest Park (10/2/20)
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Destination Weather
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
COVID
Coronavirus Watch Indiana
Coronavirus Watch Kentucky
Coronavirus Watch Illinois
COVID-19 by the numbers in the Tri-State
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Stay Connected
Work For Us
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Hooked on Science
Pledge of Allegiance
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
A Healthy You
Medical Minute
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – It Takes a Village Rescue
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Fix it Friday
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Chef Susannah Dickman
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – “My Health Can’t Wait”
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – New Music from Brick Briscoe
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Walk to Defeat ALS
Video
Contests
Tristate Deals
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Home Team Friday Central vs. Harrison
Sports
by:
Ryan Witry
Posted:
Oct 3, 2020 / 12:08 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 3, 2020 / 12:08 AM CDT
Central-59
Harrison-0
Trending Stories
Weather
Second stimulus checks: Pelosi says she and White House ‘coming to terms’ on relief deal
Home Team Friday: Hopkins County Central vs. Madisonville North Hopkins
Video
Home Team Friday Week 7: Games and Scores
More Hopkins County businesses cited for not following guidelines
Video