EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) - Downtown Evansville is getting a new look along the riverfront, coming early 2022. The Sunset Skatepark that has been in the works for quite some time will make its appearance, bringing smiles all across the tri-state.

"It's gonna be this thing that every skateboarder is going to want all across the City of Evansville," said Glenn Davidson, owner of Killer Skate Park and Shop.