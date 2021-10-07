Home Team Friday Countdown: Week #8

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) - Yesterday, we told you the story of a couple who got engaged on the ferris wheel at the Fall Festival. Today, we met another couple celebrating their Fall Festival love story.

Bradley and Janie Trout met at the Fall Festival 40 years ago, and have been together ever since. The couple says they were just young adults at the festival with their friends when they ran into each other in 1981. They split off and spent rest of the evening eating and playing carnival games.