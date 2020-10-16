Home Team Friday Countdown: Week #9

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) It’s week #9 of the Home Team Friday Countdown!

This week Randall, Blake and Zane discuss:

Central vs North (streaming game of the week)

Memorial vs Castle

Reitz vs Mater Dei

Transcription

Randall: Evening everybody and welcome to Week 9 of the Home Team Friday Countdown!

It’s the last week of the regular season for our Indiana teams and Zane and Blake are standing by

ready to break down 3 of the biggest game on the schedule for tomorrow night.

Week 9 is rivaly week in the SIAC and that’s where all our games are this week- North at Central,

Castle at Memorial and the west side showdown Reitz and Mater Dei.

Let’s bring in the crew now – our Blake Sandlin and Zane Clodfelter from the Journal Democrat

Lets start with North and Central. Guys, a few weeks ago this looked like this could be for the SIAC championship but North has hit the skids. Blake, do the Huskies snap a 3 game losing streak?

Blake Sandlin: To do that, the Huskies defense needs to find its mojo again. North gave up 33 total points in their first 5 games of the season. Those were all wins, but in the 3 losses, North has given up 29, 21, and 23. That’s been the difference. The defense will have its hands full tomorrow trying to slow down the Bears and Zane, I’m not positive that happens

Zane Clodfelter: Central already locked up its SIAC title and now are looking to complete an undefeated regular season with a sixth consecutive win against rival North. The Bears had to grind out a 14-3 win at Castle last week and they might need to replicate that against North so look for Javontae Madison, Tory Evans and Jacob Boberg to run the ball to control possession.

Randall: At Enlow Field Memorial hosts Castle. Zane, the Knights defense has been awesome this year but that offense has been pretty inconsistent. What will we see tomorrow?

Zane: Castle’s defense kept the Knights in the game last week against mighty Central but the offense could only come up with three points. Doug Hurt’s team knows they need better offensive production to snap a four-game losing skid to the Tigers. Peyton Guerzini will be the player to watch, already scoring eight touchdowns this year and averaging 7.6 yards an attempt.

Blake: Memorial is getting hot at the perfect time after losing their first 3 games. The Tigers have now won 5 in a row. The offense is starting to gel and it’s a balanced attack. But this will probably be the toughest game for Memorial since a Week 4 win against Mater Dei – the win that started the streak.

Randall: And our final game of the night heads to the Reitz Bowl for one of the best rivalries in the Midwest: Reitz and Mater Dei. There’s nothing better than a packed bowl in Week 9 and when both of these teams playing great. Unfortunately, that won’t be the case this year. But it’s still a huge game for both of these teams. Blake, get us started with the Panthers.

Blake: It’s not been a typical Reitz year on the west side. Cory Brunson is still in full rebuild mode in his first season. Reitz beat Bosse last week and that snapped a 5 game losing streak. That’s unheard of at Reitz. But this is a rivalry game and a game that means a lot to these players. They lost to Mater Dei last year and the Panthers will be looking for revenge tomorrow night.

Zane: I grew up on the east side but I’ll tell you this is Evansville’s best rivalry game. Mater Dei won a nailbiter last year by three over the Panthers and you can probably expect another close match up Friday with six of the last eight games decided by seven points or less. Wildcats win with a strong ground game.