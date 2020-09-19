Home Team Friday: Daviess County vs. Owensboro (9/18/20)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Bosse's game Friday night against North will be a special one as the Bulldogs return to a renovated Enlow Field.

The Enlow Field renovations have forced the Bulldogs to play games elsewhere for the time being as one of three EVSC stadiums to receive a facelift. Enlow Field received a $1 million renovation that included redone seats and repainted restrooms.