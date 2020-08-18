Home Team Friday “Game of the Week” schedule announced

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) The 2020 high school football season kicks-off on Friday night. This year you will be able to watch 9 games on-line at tristatehomepage.com

Here is the full schedule:

Lance Wilkerson will handle play by play duties this season.

Home Team Friday begins Friday night at approximately 10:15. The full 30 minute show will begin at 10:35 on September 11th.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 17, 2020)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories