Home Team Friday “Game of the Week” schedule announced

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) The 2020 high school football season kicks-off on Friday night. This year you will be able to watch 9 games on-line at tristatehomepage.com

Here is the full schedule:

Lance Wilkerson will handle play by play duties this season.

Home Team Friday begins Friday night at approximately 10:15. The full 30 minute show will begin at 10:35 on September 11th.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 17, 2020)