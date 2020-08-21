Home Team Friday: games and scores

(WEHT)- Week one for Indiana high school football is here! Stick with @hometeamfriday on Twitter Friday night for all the latest scores!
This page will be updated throughout the night.
Games
Vincennes Lincoln at Bosse – 6:30 p.m.
Forest Park at Princeton – 6:30 p.m.
Castle at North – 6:30 p.m.
Harrison at Reitz – 6:30 p.m.
Memorial at Jasper- 6:30 p.m.
Linton-Stockton at Southridge – 6:30 p.m.
Boonville at Washington – 6:30 p.m.
Tecumseh at North Daviess – 6:30 p.m.
Gibson Southern at Columbus North – 6:30 p.m.
Mt. Vernon at Heritage Hills – 7 p.m.
Mater Dei at Central – 7 p.m.
Tell City at Perry Central – 7 p.m.
North Posey at South Spencer – 7 p.m.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 20, 2020)
