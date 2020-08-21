Home Team Friday: games and scores

(WEHT)- Week one for Indiana high school football is here! Stick with @hometeamfriday on Twitter Friday night for all the latest scores!

This page will be updated throughout the night.

Games

Vincennes Lincoln at Bosse – 6:30 p.m.

Forest Park at Princeton – 6:30 p.m.

Castle at North – 6:30 p.m.

Harrison at Reitz – 6:30 p.m.

Memorial at Jasper- 6:30 p.m.

Linton-Stockton at Southridge – 6:30 p.m.

Boonville at Washington – 6:30 p.m.

Tecumseh at North Daviess – 6:30 p.m.

Gibson Southern at Columbus North – 6:30 p.m.

Mt. Vernon at Heritage Hills – 7 p.m.

Mater Dei at Central – 7 p.m.

Tell City at Perry Central – 7 p.m.

North Posey at South Spencer – 7 p.m.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 20, 2020)

