Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Fall Festival
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Tri-State COVID-19 Numbers
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
Hispanic Heritage Month
BestReviews
Feeding America
Washington Newsroom
Your Local Election HQ
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Owensboro Police investigate stabbing
Fall Festival will not feature Special Kids day
Video
USI Varsity Club to have Fall Festival booth
Video
Warrick County mom asking for plastic bottle caps for bench in daughter’s memory
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
100 Years of Football
HTF MVP
HTF Play of the Night
HTF Off the Gridiron
HTF Countdown
Indy Blitz
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
VOTE NOW: Week 7 Home Team Friday Play of the Night
Video
Top Stories
Home Team Friday full show (10/1/21)
Video
Home Team Friday: Southridge vs. South Spencer (10/1/21)
Video
Home Team Friday: Boonville vs. Princeton (10/1/21)
Video
Home Team Friday: Harrison vs. Central (10/1/21)
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
3 Degree Guarantee
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Healthy Aging Tips
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Horoscopes
A Healthy You
BestReviews
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Evansville Civic Theatre: Gross Indecency (10/01/2021)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Color Blitz Fun Run (10/01/2021)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Young & Established Events (10/01/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Culler Beauty (10/01/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Family Yard Fall To-Dos (09/30/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Charlotte’s Furniture (09/30/2021)
Video
Contests
SWIRCA BrewFest Contest
ProFootball Contest
3 Degree Guarantee
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Previous Contest Winners
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Deals
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Tristate Job Fair
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Home Team Friday: Harrison vs. Central (10/1/21)
Sports
by:
Ryan Witry
Posted:
Oct 1, 2021 / 11:58 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 1, 2021 / 11:58 PM CDT
(WEHT)-
Central-17
Harrison-13
NBA Stats
Tweets from https://twitter.com/WEHTWTVWlocal/lists/home-team-friday
Trending Stories
Teenager arrested in connection to deadly shooting
Video
Bobcats spotted in the Tri-State
Video
Warrick County mom asking for plastic bottle caps for bench in daughter’s memory
Video
Slower mail delivery starting at USPS, temporary price changes start soon
Video
Man who caused crash on HWY-41 killing three is sentenced to six years probation
Video