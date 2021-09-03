Home Team Friday: Harrison vs. North (9/3/21)

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) - Henderson Police closed southbound traffic on Highway 41 after reports of concrete falling from the Highway 60 cloverleaf on Friday. The road was closed for several hours but has now been reopened.

Police closed southbound traffic near the Long John Silvers and Taco Bell. Traffic was backed up all the way to the Twin Bridges. Highway 60 going over the overpass was also closed but has since reopened.