HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-For the second week in a row, your top play from Home Team Friday comes from the Patriots of Heritage Hills.

This week it’s the quarterback, Jett Goldberry, who broke off three tacklers on the quarterback keeper. He made another player miss and took it 75 yards for the touchdown.

That touchdown helped them pick up the win, as they now have started the season 2-0 for the second straight year. Goldsberry won with 63 percent of the vote.