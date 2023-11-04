HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Here are your nominees for the Home Team Friday Week 12 Play of the Night:

Nominee #1 – Memorial’s JJ Lowery gets the interception as the tigers take down Reitz.

Nominee #2 – Owensboro Catholic’s Tut Carrico breaks tackles and takes punt return 50 yards.

Nominee #3 – North Posey’s Jed Galvin breaks tackles on his way to a 28-yard touchdown.

Nominee #4 – Castle’s trick play changes hands multiple times before scoring the touchdown.

https://tristatehomepage.secondstreetapp.com/Home-Team-Friday-Play-of-the-Night-Week-12-Nominees/