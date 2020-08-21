Home Team Friday Preview: Boonville

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Boonville coach Darin Ward will try to extend the Boonville Pioneers’ streak of five consecutive non-losing seasons this year.

A 5-5 season last year left plenty to improve upon for Ward, but one constant for the Pioneers will be the running game.

Running back Devin Mockobee, who committed to Navy last month, will once again anchor the Pioneers’ ground game. Mockobee finished his junior campaign with 1,384 yards and 21 touchdowns. Ward is confident his senior back can shoulder a heavy load this season.

“Everything’s going to go through Devin, naturally, with our run game,” Ward said. “Then our play action game should be really good with teams keying him. And then, our throw game, I think teams will load the box against us to try and stop the run, and it will allow us opportunities in the throw game to go make plays, and hopefully have some guys that will step up and make some plays.”

Mockobee has put in the work in the offseason to ensure he can deliver on Ward’s philosophy.

“As far as my game, it’s just gaining weight,” Mockobee said. “I took off last year in basketball and track to try and gain that weight back. I’m up to 195. So 50 pounds heavier; still got all the speed and agility that I need still.”

Boonville will use this season to transition from quarterback Jackson Phillips, who graduated last year. Fortunately for the Pioneers, the Phillips pedigree will remain on the field. Phillips’ younger brother, Mason, will be under center for Boonville this fall.

Boonville will open up its season at Washington on Aug. 21.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 20, 2020)