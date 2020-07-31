Home Team Friday Preview: Bosse Bulldogs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) First-year head coach DaMarcus Ganaway will be tasked with ushering in a new era for Bosse football.

The Bulldogs have finished with a losing record in 18 of the last 19 seasons, and haven’t recorded a winning season since 2013.

After a two-win season last year, Ganaway said stressing the program’s past is critical in orchestrating a turnaround.

“Understanding the past, and you know, where we’ve been, and putting together a good vision on where we want to go,” Ganaway said. “And they’ve got to understand, you know, every day is an opportunity to get better, focus in. We’re looking for leadership, and just continuing to get better every day.”

“Last year, we had no discipline,” said quarterback Breylin Behme. “This year, we’re a very disciplined team. We push ourselves every rep; we don’t sit down and cry about anything. We’re really pushing it this year.”

“Coach Ganaway, he’s pushing us to our limit,” said running back Hurley Esters. “He knows what it takes to be great, and he’s going to push us to be great. So I really have a lot of improvement.

Ganaway and the Bulldogs will officially kick-off their season on Aug. 21 against Vincennes Lincoln.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 30, 2020)