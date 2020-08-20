Home Team Friday Preview: Gibson Southern

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WEHT) Gibson Southern has championship aspirations this season. Those hopes may very well be legit.

The Titans enter the season as a team that is expected to contend for a 3A state championship. Gibson Southern is led by Purdue-bound quarterback Brady Allen and he should lead an explosive offense.

Allen says the team hasn’t forgotten about last years season ending loss to Heritage Hills.

“Last year we were disappointed with how it ended. We felt like we were right there. We could’ve been in heritage hills position and playing in state.” Allen adds, “I just think we’ve got to stick to our keys and keep getting better each week, and not taking each week for granted, you know, with everything going on and stuff.”

Head coach Nick hart says, “Our sectional is always really competitive, especially the last couple years. So we’ve just got to keep getting better every single week. We’ve got a good group here. We’re lacking some varsity experience in some areas, so we’re going to have to grow up fast, especially with our schedule.”

Gibson Southern opens the season at Columbus North.

