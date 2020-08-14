Home Team Friday Preview: Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) Things will look much different in the SIAC this fall. The conference has expanded, adding Vincennes Lincoln and Jasper.

It’s definitely new territory for the Wildcats who were one of the traditional powers in the old Big 8. However, their head coach Tony Lewis knows a thing or two about life in the SIAC. He coached at Reitz for five seasons.

Lewis tells Eyewitness News, “I’m excited because the SIAC is kind of what I cut my teeth in, so to speak. You know, coached in the SIAC for a long time. Our kids are excited about the opportunity to play other teams that are not normally on our schedule. Obviously, we’re going to miss the rivalry of Heritage Hills, Southridge, and Boonville.”

Jasper opens the season with Memorial.

(This story was originally published on August 13, 2020)



