Home Team Friday Preview: Mater Dei

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Mater Dei football coach Mike Goebel will lean on a senior-laden roster to guide the Wildcats this season.

A total of 14 seniors comprise Mater Dei’s squad this season, so Goebel is hopeful they can recapture the success of last year’s team that finished 10-3 and won a sectional championship.

While many of the players who composed last year’s senior class have departed, Goebel said he hopes his team learned valuable lessons in leadership.

“We had a senior dominated team last year,” Goebel said. “They were great to work with. I think, hopefully, that will carry over, as far as the effort they gave us and the leadership roles that they gave us, and our guys will pick up the pace as a result.”

The 24-year head coach said a plethora of positions are still up for grabs for the Wildcats, and is excited for the competition the openings will breed.

“After seeing all the leadership skills that we lost last year, I think a lot of us are preparing ourselves to step up and take their spots,” said senior receiver Ryan Taylor.

Mater Dei will open its season on Aug. 21 against Central.

(This story was originally published on August 5, 2020)