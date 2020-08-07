Home Team Friday Preview: Memorial Tigers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) It has been an unprecedented run of success at Memorial. The Tigers have played in three straight state championship games, winning titles in 2017 and 2019.

If another title is in the future for this season, it will be a younger team leading the way. The Tigers have only five seniors on the roster.

However one of those seniors is quarterback Colton Pence, who helped lead the team to the 4A championship last year.

“Last year we had a target on our back, too.” Pence says. “And I think that was a real chip on our shoulder, saying how team’s want to come after us and we want to continue our dominance, so we just want to keep going this year, too”

Memorial opens up the season at Jasper.

