Home Team Friday Preview: North Huskies

Our Home Team Friday previews continue tonight with a trip to North. Blake Sandlin, the newest member of our team, previews the Huskies' upcoming season.

After a 1-9 season in Joey Paridaen’s first year as coach of the North Huskies, the team made massive strides, finishing at 5-5. That record was the team’s first non-losing season since 2012, so it’s safe to say the Huskies had their sights set high coming into this year.

Ethan Brawdy: “Nobody really gave us a chance coming in off a 1-9 season,” Coming in as a first-year varsity player and being able to lead the team to 5-5, the first winning season, but that was good for our team and I think we’re going to carry that energy over to next year.

Joey Paridaen: “They have an expectation for not only themselves, but each other now. Our group that we had last year really kind of laid a good foundation for hopefully future teams to come. You know, I’d say the comradery has really picked up.”

Capoleton Presswood: “My expectation is to have a winning season and sectional title. I expect nothing else from our team, and I know once we get in that zone and lock in I feel like we’re going to be good and we’re going to be ready to go, for sure. No problems.”

North will officially open up their season August 21 against Castle.

(This story was originally published on July 29, 2020)