Home Team Friday Preview: Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) It was a strong ending to a disappointing season last year for Princeton. The Tigers struggled through a 1-win regular season and then got hot. Princeton won back-to-back sectional games, before falling in the championship.

Head coach Jared Maners says his team plans to build on that late run. “That momentum carried us into the off-season too because we were getting after it before this corona stuff hit.” Maners adds, “We just have a different attitude in the way we prepare. Our kids are a little more loose.”

Princeton opens the season hosting Forest Park.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 20, 2020)

