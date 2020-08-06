Home Team Friday preview: Reitz Panthers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) The Cory Brunson era is underway at Reitz. The Panthers former offensive coordinator has returned to his alma mater to take over the program.

Brunson comes back home after revitalizing programs at Harrison and Mt. Vernon.

Blake Sandlin reports from Reitz practice:

Blake Sandlin: “It’s been eight years since coach Cory Brunson last walked the sidelines as assistant coach of the Reitz Panthers. Back then, he was a state championship-winning offensive coordinator for the team. This year, however, he’ll be the head coach of a Reitz team coming off their first losing season since 1998. Brunson is well aware of the winning tradition at Reitz, and is thrilled to have the chance to bring it back.”

Cory Brunson: “I mean, it definitely feels good to be back here. I mean, I grew up here, played here, coached here before. You know, it feels like my home. It’s where I’ve been and grew up. So it’s definitely good to be back here; that atmosphere is one of a kind. The tradition here is definitely one of a kind, and I’m fortunate to be back here.”

Reid Brickey: “He’s done it before with other teams. He was on staff when we won our two state championships, our most recent ones. I think we all have a lot of trust in him and know he can do good for us.”

Chris Thacker: “We can all see a difference, all of us players. We’ve been talking about it, and we can see and feel a difference within the organization.”

Blake Sandlin: “Brunson will have the chance to get his Panthers off to a fast start when they open up the season August 21 against Harrison. From Reitz high school, I’m Blake Sandlin, Eyewitness News.”

(This story was originally published on Aug. 5, 2020)