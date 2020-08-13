Home Team Friday Preview: South Spencer

REO, Ind. (WEHT) The South Spencer Rebels will begin the new season with a new head coach.

Jeff Daming takes over the program after spending the last nine years as head coach at Tecumseh.

Daming has some work to do. South Spencer has won only three games over the last two seasons. In fact, the Rebels have not had a wining season since 2013.

However, Daming says the cupboard is far from bare in Reo. Daming tells Eyewitness News, “I’ve just kind of taken a little bit of a step back approach and looked at what was working because there were a lot of things that were working. Maybe the record didn’t show the hard work that was put in here. The foundation has been laid.”

South Spencer will open the season taking on North Posey.

(This story was originally published on August 12, 2020)