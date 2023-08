HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-There were a lot of good plays from Week One of Home Team Friday, but only one of them could be the Play of the Night.

Your top play from Week One of Home Team Friday comes from Braydon Durham of Heritage Hills, who scores on the 91-yard run against Southridge.

The Patriots went on to get the win 45-13.

We’ll have four more selections for you to choose from in week two.